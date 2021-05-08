SVB Leerink Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Silk Road Medical in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.47). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Silk Road Medical’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 53.66% and a negative return on equity of 40.79%. The business had revenue of $20.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.20.

NASDAQ SILK opened at $51.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -42.06 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a current ratio of 11.80. Silk Road Medical has a fifty-two week low of $33.71 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80.

In other Silk Road Medical news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 7,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $422,093.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,708.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $655,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,301,306.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,780 shares of company stock valued at $4,572,542. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILK. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 64.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 2.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the third quarter valued at $389,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 353,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,269,000 after purchasing an additional 18,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 506,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,902,000 after acquiring an additional 43,073 shares in the last quarter.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.