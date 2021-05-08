SVB Leerink Trims Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Target Price to $11.00

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) had its price objective lowered by SVB Leerink from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Lifesci Capital downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.69.

ADVM opened at $3.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.56. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The company has a market cap of $370.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.72.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.09. On average, analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Laurent Fischer acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 26,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,764.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Leone D. Patterson sold 12,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $176,715.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADVM. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth about $592,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000. HighVista Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 54,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 18,727 shares during the last quarter. Trustees of Princeton University acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at $808,000. Finally, Tiff Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. 97.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

