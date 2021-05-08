SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $106 million-$108 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $106.03 million.

Shares of SVMK stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,112,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,172. SVMK has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $28.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -26.41 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.81.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). SVMK had a negative net margin of 26.35% and a negative return on equity of 29.97%. The company had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that SVMK will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SVMK. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of SVMK in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a hold rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of SVMK from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of SVMK from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVMK from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.25.

In other news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 29,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $829,024.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 9,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $259,336.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 99,667 shares of company stock valued at $2,389,989. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About SVMK

SVMK Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

