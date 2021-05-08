Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SWMAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Swedish Match AB (publ) stock opened at $43.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.05. Swedish Match AB has a 52 week low of $31.35 and a 52 week high of $46.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $480.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.63 million. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a net margin of 26.30% and a negative return on equity of 72.37%. Equities analysts expect that Swedish Match AB will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

