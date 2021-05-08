Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $52.88

Shares of Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $52.88 and traded as high as $55.08. Swisscom shares last traded at $55.08, with a volume of 5,803 shares trading hands.

SCMWY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Swisscom from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.88. The firm has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.21.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. Swisscom had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Swisscom AG will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Swisscom

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile communications, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

