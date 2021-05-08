Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) PT Raised to $50.00 at Barrington Research

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Barrington Research from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.47% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Sykes Enterprises stock opened at $43.30 on Thursday. Sykes Enterprises has a twelve month low of $22.87 and a twelve month high of $46.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $457.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sykes Enterprises will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $408,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,038.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James T. Holder sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $412,200.00. Insiders sold 76,075 shares of company stock worth $3,368,793 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 81.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 39,762 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,413,295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,909,000 after purchasing an additional 39,063 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sykes Enterprises

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management, multichannel demand generation, and digital transformation services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

