Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $310 million-$340 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $311.34 million.

NASDAQ SYNA traded down $2.47 on Friday, reaching $130.83. The stock had a trading volume of 925,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.18. Synaptics has a 1-year low of $55.59 and a 1-year high of $146.93. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.06 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 8.47%. Synaptics’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Research analysts predict that Synaptics will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synaptics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Summit Insights lowered Synaptics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen raised Synaptics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised Synaptics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Synaptics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $155.92.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.92, for a total transaction of $287,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,756.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $221,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,313 shares of company stock valued at $2,740,768 in the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

