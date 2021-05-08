Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,175,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 56,979 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of Synopsys worth $291,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $383,608,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 4,782.4% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,041,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $270,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,573 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Synopsys by 118.3% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 958,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,395,000 after acquiring an additional 519,161 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,157,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,968,000 after purchasing an additional 245,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,045,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $270,997,000 after purchasing an additional 218,553 shares in the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

In other news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total transaction of $6,834,841.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,656,784.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.37, for a total value of $1,716,425.64. Insiders sold 92,030 shares of company stock valued at $23,699,496 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $241.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $248.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.69. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.52 and a 1-year high of $300.91. The company has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.77, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $970.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.24 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America downgraded Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.75.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.