Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Acquired by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 32.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Sysco by 5.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,834,000 after buying an additional 9,417 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in Sysco by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 28,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Sysco by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Sysco by 314.5% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 15,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY opened at $86.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $44.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,232.11, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.33. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $44.17 and a 1 year high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

