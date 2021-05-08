T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.83 Per Share

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) – Truist Securiti raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for T-Mobile US in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now expects that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $2.83 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.72. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective (up previously from $143.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.35.

Shares of TMUS opened at $139.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.04. T-Mobile US has a 52 week low of $91.50 and a 52 week high of $140.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total transaction of $1,351,296.00. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total transaction of $4,866,800.00. Insiders have sold 103,200 shares of company stock valued at $13,040,460 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,158,875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,031,505,000 after acquiring an additional 463,813 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth $3,012,719,000. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,705,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,173,934,000 after purchasing an additional 635,362 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,029,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,082,743,000 after purchasing an additional 818,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,158,492 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $965,323,000 after acquiring an additional 712,025 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

