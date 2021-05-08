Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TRHC. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tabula Rasa HealthCare presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.60.

NASDAQ:TRHC traded up $4.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.13. The stock had a trading volume of 429,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.24. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $69.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 1.05.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $76.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $1,163,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 865,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,954,826.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $434,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 876,622 shares in the company, valued at $47,661,938.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,097 shares of company stock worth $2,279,466. 11.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 296.5% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter worth $432,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter valued at about $217,000.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

