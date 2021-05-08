Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) PT Raised to $135.00 at Oppenheimer

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its price objective raised by Oppenheimer from $130.00 to $135.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 60.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.62.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $84.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 4.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.88 and a beta of 0.31. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1-year low of $75.26 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.10.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 11.10%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David B. Berger sold 8,646 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $780,042.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,986.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 3,198 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $303,873.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 211,844 shares of company stock valued at $18,537,916. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at about $304,930,000. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,680,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,405,725 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $134,501,000 after buying an additional 658,890 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,090,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after buying an additional 503,482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

