Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 77,315 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $2,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 2,693.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 13,465 shares during the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter valued at $424,000. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 415,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock opened at $17.59 on Friday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -439.64 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.32). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $12.50 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.64.

In related news, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 4,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $72,789.47. Also, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $175,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 15,087 shares of company stock worth $265,449 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

