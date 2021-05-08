Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38, Fidelity Earnings reports. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 20.83%.

Shares of Targa Resources stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,115,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,295. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 2.99. Targa Resources has a one year low of $13.08 and a one year high of $38.45.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -49.38%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRGP. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded Targa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Targa Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.42.

In other news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 6,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $237,927.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 630,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,056,370.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 171,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,796 shares of company stock worth $1,239,528 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.