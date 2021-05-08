Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lessened its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,660 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Target were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ennismore Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Target by 95.8% during the first quarter. Ennismore Fund Management Ltd now owns 23,695 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 11,595 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Target by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,109,490 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $417,827,000 after buying an additional 48,385 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its position in Target by 10.6% in the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 4,986 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. TCF National Bank grew its position in Target by 8.0% in the first quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 18,518 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,668,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Target by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,082 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TGT. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.35.

In other news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total value of $6,420,347.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,768 shares in the company, valued at $28,557,397.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target stock opened at $214.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $202.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.69. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $114.12 and a 52-week high of $215.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

