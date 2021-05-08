TCF National Bank Sells 2,008 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

TCF National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,008 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 75.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 1,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $182.84 per share, with a total value of $249,759.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,063.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LLY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.75.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $195.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $185.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.96. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.29%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

