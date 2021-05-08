TCF National Bank Sells 374 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

TCF National Bank lessened its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 1.2% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,806.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $56,199,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.13.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $61.85 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.77 and a 52-week high of $62.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.23. The firm has a market cap of $87.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.