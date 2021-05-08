TCF National Bank Sells 375 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

TCF National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 4.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,587 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. TCF National Bank’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,112,791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,702,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,609 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,629,323,000 after buying an additional 435,381 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,473,734 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,421,090,000 after buying an additional 303,415 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $523,326,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,697,065 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $440,593,000 after purchasing an additional 139,651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDX opened at $314.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $284.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.74. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $103.40 and a 12-month high of $315.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $83.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

In other FedEx news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 165,648 shares of company stock valued at $48,428,517. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of FedEx from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.56.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

