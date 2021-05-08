TCF National Bank Sells 4,850 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

TCF National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,850 shares during the quarter. TCF National Bank’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Charles Schwab by 87.3% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities raised The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Argus increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.59.

NYSE SCHW opened at $71.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $72.16. The company has a market capitalization of $129.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $640,517.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 124,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $8,906,424.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,759,729.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,148,273 shares of company stock valued at $139,770,441 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

