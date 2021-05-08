TCF National Bank Sells 853 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

TCF National Bank decreased its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,877 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the quarter. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,105,869 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,475,046,000 after acquiring an additional 144,814 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,199,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,282,403,000 after purchasing an additional 276,371 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,054,698,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,218,052 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $677,260,000 after acquiring an additional 91,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,570,067 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $479,404,000 after acquiring an additional 123,803 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADSK. Zacks Investment Research cut Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.09.

In related news, EVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 3,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $1,019,168.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total value of $2,537,084.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADSK opened at $285.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.83, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.84. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.57 and a 52 week high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

