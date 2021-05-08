TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $102,000 Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 57.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 411.1% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock opened at $503.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $223.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $525.20 and a 200-day moving average of $519.08. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $397.86 and a 52 week high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $510.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI started coverage on Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.90.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

