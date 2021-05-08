TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $132,000 Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSX. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $86.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a PE ratio of -13.94, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $43.27 and a 12-month high of $90.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.46 and its 200 day moving average is $71.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

