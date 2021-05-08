TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 368 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Stryker by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,889,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,318,132,000 after buying an additional 364,668 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Stryker by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,331,191 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,796,434,000 after acquiring an additional 129,597 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 6,634,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,625,814,000 after purchasing an additional 357,755 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 246.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,189,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,026,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $811,698,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,795 shares of company stock worth $29,064,903 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

SYK stock opened at $254.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $171.75 and a 1-year high of $268.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.79. The company has a market capitalization of $95.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.27, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 30.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SYK shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen upped their price objective on Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.00.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

