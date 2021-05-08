TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 230 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $172.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,078.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.78 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.08.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

