TD Securities Raises Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) Price Target to $26.00

Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC raised their target price on Ero Copper from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Ero Copper from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ero Copper from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.75.

Shares of ERRPF stock opened at $22.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.74. Ero Copper has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $23.10.

Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $91.20 million for the quarter.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

