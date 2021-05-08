TD Securities Raises RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Price Target to C$24.00

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on REI.UN. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to C$21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a na rating and set a C$18.50 price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a C$21.00 target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$21.86.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of REI.UN opened at C$21.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$6.77 billion and a PE ratio of -104.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.92, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.23. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$13.16 and a one year high of C$21.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$20.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.03.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.