TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Shares Bought by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 521.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FTI. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. AlphaValue lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.21 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. TechnipFMC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.18.

FTI opened at $8.58 on Friday. TechnipFMC plc has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 42.41% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

