Teekay Tankers (TNK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.70) per share for the quarter.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.21). Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 24.97%. The business had revenue of $69.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.98 million. On average, analysts expect Teekay Tankers to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Teekay Tankers stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 786,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,164. Teekay Tankers has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $19.39. The company has a market capitalization of $485.15 million, a P/E ratio of 2.19, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.23.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TNK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Teekay Tankers from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, DNB Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.60.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore Ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

