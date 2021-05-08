Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lowered its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,816 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 6,385 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $3,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter worth $869,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 520 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $151.04 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.71 and a 52 week high of $308.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.62 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $180.95 and a 200-day moving average of $210.76.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. The company’s revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TDOC. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $305.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.84.

In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 20,220 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.18, for a total transaction of $3,703,899.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,436,861.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glen Tullman sold 329,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total value of $61,258,857.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 605,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,476,375.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 511,572 shares of company stock worth $96,347,353. 3.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

