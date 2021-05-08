Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tele2 AB provides telecommunication services to residential and business customers. The Company offers mobile services, fixed broadband and telephony, data network services and content services. It operates primarily in Sweden, the Netherlands, Kazakhstan, Croatia, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Austria, Germany and internationally. Tele2 AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TLTZY. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a report on Friday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLTZY traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.63. 1,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,341. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.79 and its 200-day moving average is $6.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Tele2 AB has a 1-year low of $5.83 and a 1-year high of $7.49.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $799.80 million during the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 11.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tele2 AB will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.6729 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 10.85%. Tele2 AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.00%.

About Tele2 AB (publ)

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, and messaging services, as well as value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

