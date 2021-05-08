Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SEB Equities upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, February 1st. SEB Equity Research upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.38.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

ERIC traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.90. The stock had a trading volume of 8,364,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,435,388. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $15.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.63. The stock has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $49.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is 136.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERIC. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,862,000. George Kaiser Family Foundation lifted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 213,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 25,191 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.