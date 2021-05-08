Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Position Increased by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,403 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,499 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TEF. New Street Research upgraded Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Telefónica from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Shares of NYSE:TEF opened at $4.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.78 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.64 and its 200-day moving average is $4.38. Telefónica, S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telefónica had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

TelefÃ³nica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services.

