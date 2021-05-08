Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Sets New 1-Year High on Strong Earnings

Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $24.65 and last traded at $24.67, with a volume of 8325 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.10.

The Wireless communications provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a positive change from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.96%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TDS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $42.50 to $38.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Telephone and Data Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.58.

In other Telephone and Data Systems news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 13,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $317,435.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,942.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,874 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 180,492 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,144,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 138,168 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,172,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 757.8% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile (NYSE:TDS)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: UScellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including headphones, smart speakers, and home automation and business management solutions.

