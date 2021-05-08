Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TLSNY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of TLSNY stock opened at $8.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.38. The company has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 50.77 and a beta of 0.38. Telia Company AB has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.166 per share. This is an increase from Telia Company AB (publ)’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. Telia Company AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.89%.

About Telia Company AB (publ)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed telephony services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It is also involved in the broadcasting and content activities; and financing business.

