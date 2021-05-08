Telsey Advisory Group Boosts Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Price Target to $42.00

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) had its price target boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SHOO. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Steven Madden presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.27.

SHOO stock opened at $43.12 on Wednesday. Steven Madden has a 12-month low of $17.83 and a 12-month high of $43.28. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.09, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.71.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.16. Steven Madden had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Steven Madden will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

In other Steven Madden news, insider Karla Frieders sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $207,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,936,642.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zine Mazouzi sold 1,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total transaction of $64,560.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,558 shares in the company, valued at $1,765,013.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,203 shares of company stock worth $1,287,661 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Steven Madden in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Steven Madden in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Steven Madden in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Steven Madden in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Steven Madden in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

