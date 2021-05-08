Telsey Advisory Group Increases The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target to $66.00

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its target price boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CAKE. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Cheesecake Factory currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.43.

Get The Cheesecake Factory alerts:

The Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $63.78 on Wednesday. The Cheesecake Factory has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $65.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.42 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The Cheesecake Factory’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total transaction of $233,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,787.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheryl Slomann sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total transaction of $461,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,160 shares of company stock valued at $4,763,229 over the last three months. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAKE. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. 93.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.