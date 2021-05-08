Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.00% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Tenaris Sa, a corporation organized in Luxembourg, is a leading manufacturer and supplier of seamless steel pipe products and associated services to the oil and gas, energy and other industries. Tenaris’s operating subsidiaries include eight established steel pipe manufacturers: AlgomaTubes, Confab, Dalmine, NKKTubes, Siat, Siderca, Tamsa and Tavsa. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TS. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Tenaris from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BNP Paribas raised Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. COKER & PALMER raised Tenaris from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Tenaris from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

TS opened at $23.81 on Thursday. Tenaris has a 1-year low of $8.86 and a 1-year high of $23.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of -23.81 and a beta of 1.88.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Tenaris had a positive return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 10.23%. Equities analysts forecast that Tenaris will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 1,383,727.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 498,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,304,000 after purchasing an additional 498,142 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 618.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 297,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 256,009 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,477,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,520,000 after purchasing an additional 187,085 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 488,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,784,000 after purchasing an additional 134,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the 4th quarter worth $1,085,000. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

