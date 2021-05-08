Tendies Trading Down 0.7% This Week (TEND)

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 8th. One Tendies coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000291 BTC on popular exchanges. Tendies has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $4,368.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tendies has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.54 or 0.00081807 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00021120 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.52 or 0.00066299 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $460.23 or 0.00792039 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.79 or 0.00104624 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,543.43 or 0.09540016 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00044578 BTC.

Tendies (CRYPTO:TEND) is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,910,593 coins and its circulating supply is 7,510,593 coins. Tendies’ official website is tendies.dev. Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tendies should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tendies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

