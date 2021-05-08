Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $10.46, but opened at $11.05. Tenneco shares last traded at $11.05, with a volume of 26,524 shares changing hands.

The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Tenneco alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total transaction of $67,599.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 204,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $2,279,245.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,019,354 shares of company stock worth $139,184,514. 2.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 12.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,161,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,613,000 after buying an additional 467,677 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,712,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,155,000 after buying an additional 8,449 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,534,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,268,000 after buying an additional 97,054 shares in the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 575,377 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after buying an additional 8,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 347.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 569,587 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after buying an additional 442,346 shares in the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99.

Tenneco Company Profile (NYSE:TEN)

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.