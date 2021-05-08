Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.470-0.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teradata also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.610-1.670 EPS.

Shares of NYSE TDC traded down $7.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.54. 8,516,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,516,566. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 45.55, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.15. Teradata has a 12 month low of $17.99 and a 12 month high of $59.58.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. Teradata had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Teradata’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TDC. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Teradata from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Teradata from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.27.

In related news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 6,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $352,758.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,659.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel L. Harrington sold 7,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $309,872.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,911 shares in the company, valued at $5,400,487.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,109 shares of company stock worth $3,826,542 over the last three months. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

