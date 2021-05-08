Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. Sells 50,000 Shares

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total transaction of $2,671,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 589,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,464,914.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John L. Garrison, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 17th, John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 53,020 shares of Terex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $2,129,283.20.

Terex stock opened at $54.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -911.00 and a beta of 1.55. Terex Co. has a 1 year low of $11.54 and a 1 year high of $54.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.32.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.34. Terex had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Terex Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Terex by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 90,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Terex by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Terex by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Terex by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Terex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Terex from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on Terex from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Terex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

