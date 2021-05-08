Terra Price Reaches $16.96 (LUNA)

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 8th. One Terra coin can currently be bought for approximately $16.96 or 0.00028820 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion and $298.53 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Terra has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00011952 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000024 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00009400 BTC.

About Terra

Terra uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 955,830,929 coins and its circulating supply is 386,262,516 coins. Terra’s official website is terra.money. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

