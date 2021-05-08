Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Cut to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. UBS Group currently has $11.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $15.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TEVA. TheStreet upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a hold rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Sunday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.58.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $10.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.63. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $13.30.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Sabag sold 127,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $1,427,677.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,109.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.9% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 33,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 90,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.