Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Announces Earnings Results

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $6.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.68, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 59.78% and a return on equity of 41.56%.

Shares of NYSE TPL traded up $145.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,753.25. 65,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,412. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.10 and a beta of 2.09. Texas Pacific Land has a 52 week low of $427.69 and a 52 week high of $1,753.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,571.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,002.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 26.58%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TPL. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,150.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

