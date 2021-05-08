Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,313 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.06% of Textainer Group worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Textainer Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Textainer Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 8,547 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 537.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 54,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Textainer Group alerts:

NYSE:TGH opened at $27.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.82. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $31.73.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.31. Textainer Group had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $161.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.13 million. Research analysts forecast that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TGH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Textainer Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Textainer Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.