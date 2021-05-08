The AES (NYSE:AES) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

The AES (NYSE:AES) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AES. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The AES from $31.50 to $30.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The AES currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.88.

Shares of AES stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.79. 10,752,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,760,988. The AES has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $29.07. The company has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.81.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. The AES had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The AES will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The AES by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The AES by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 122,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The AES by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of The AES by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 25,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of The AES by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 79,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

