The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) CEO Jesse G. Singh Sells 20,000 Shares

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $1,012,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jesse G. Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Jesse G. Singh sold 55,000 shares of The AZEK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $2,709,850.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Jesse G. Singh sold 18,000 shares of The AZEK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $863,100.00.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Jesse G. Singh sold 2,000 shares of The AZEK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $95,840.00.

NYSE AZEK opened at $50.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 85.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.45. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $51.32.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $212.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.60 million. On average, analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The AZEK by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,957,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169,160 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of The AZEK by 21.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 211,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,912,000 after buying an additional 37,100 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of The AZEK by 20.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of The AZEK by 26.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after buying an additional 17,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DE Burlo Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The AZEK during the first quarter worth about $4,343,000. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AZEK has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on The AZEK in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The AZEK from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wedbush assumed coverage on The AZEK in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on The AZEK from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.89.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. The operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

