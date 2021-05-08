The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 62,197 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 527,502 shares.The stock last traded at $24.45 and had previously closed at $24.37.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.66.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniela Mielke purchased 3,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.80 per share, for a total transaction of $70,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,179.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $867,200.00. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBBK. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in The Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of The Bancorp by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $108,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBBK)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

