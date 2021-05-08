The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Bancorp Bank is a Delaware-chartered, federally insured commercial bank which focuses on service to small and mid-size businesses and their principals in the Philadelphia-Wilmington market area, and on private-label affinity group programs, including merchant card servicing. “

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

The Bancorp stock opened at $24.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.66. The Bancorp has a 52-week low of $5.29 and a 52-week high of $25.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.03.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The Bancorp had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 12.91%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bancorp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniela Mielke bought 3,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.80 per share, with a total value of $70,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,179.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $867,200.00. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in The Bancorp by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 10,429 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in The Bancorp by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $900,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Bancorp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,440,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,615,000 after purchasing an additional 78,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Second Curve Capital LLC grew its position in The Bancorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC now owns 419,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,720,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

