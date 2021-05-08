The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $12,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 31.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 99,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 23,470 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 16,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,043 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 43,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 140,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $12,665,274.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 921,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,115,822.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 33,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total value of $3,002,351.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 363,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,670,391.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,623,334 shares of company stock valued at $110,355,188 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.83.

NYSE:BX opened at $90.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.80 and a 1-year high of $90.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.15 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.60.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 141.99%.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

